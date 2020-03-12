Presidential candidates argue over coronavirus response

Biden said the Defense Department should be planning to set up medical facilities and providing logistical support for cities hit by outbreaks because hospitals will be overwhelmed.

"We have to help the world to drive coordinated global strategy, not shut ourselves off from the world," Biden said. "Unfortunately, this virus laid bare the severe shortcomings of the current administration."

In a separate speech, Sanders called for “emergency unemployment assistance to anyone in this country who loses their job through no fault of their own” because of the virus. He said the benefit should be 100 percent of salary up to $1,150 a week, or $60,000 a year, and singled out people in restaurants who work for tips and those in the gig economy, independent contractors and domestic help as deserving assistance.

The government’s response to the pandemic should focus on the elderly and disabled who may be isolated and especially vulnerable, he said. Sanders called on Americans to recognize they all must work together to combat the virus, which he said could lead to more casualties than United States forces experienced in World War II.

“In other words, we have a major, major crisis, and we must act,” he said. He called on Congress in a bipartisan way to “take responsibility for addressing this unparalleled crisis,” and urged the creation of state and national hotlines staffed with people with accurate information.