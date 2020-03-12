How lawmakers are spending their coronavirus self-quarantines

“You can only imagine my sinking feeling when, as Air Force One was taking off, the last message I get is from my chief of staff telling me they went through this guy’s phone and they found where I had taken a picture with him,” he told The Spectator. “And that really concerned me because in the picture I was holding the guy’s phone. I might as well have licked his toilet seat.”

Gaetz was taken to Walter Reed Hospital and tested. Since he normally sleeps in his D.C. office, he decided to drive 15 hours to his Florida condo, sleeping in a Walmart parking lot along the way. He ended up testing negative for the coronavirus, he said.

He spent part of his self-quarantine defending himself against charges that it was insensitive for him to wear a gas mask on the House floor on March 4. But mostly he passed the time by talking to staff, giving radio interviews and “doing all the things I would normally do, just from my house,” he told The Spectator. Gaetz’s self-imposed quarantine period ended Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Sen. Ted Cruz was alone in his living room. “It made sense to be prudent,” the Texas Republican said on his podcast, taping “live from the self-quarantine studio,” as co-host Michael Knowles put it. Cruz also found time to tweet about Fox reality competition “The Masked Singer,” vowing never to pull a Sarah Palin.