How do you restore the budget process in Congress? Eliminate the Budget committees

The increasingly troubled fiscal outlook detailed earlier this year by the Congressional Budget Office reflects something more fundamental than the obvious profligacy of the past several years. It results from Congress’ neglect of budgeting itself. Until lawmakers get back to this fundamental constitutional responsibility, spending, deficits and debt will continue to grow unchecked, threatening the future of the U.S. economy.

To the extent Congress’ complex and cumbersome budget procedures are contributing to the problem, incremental adjustments around the edges of the budget process are no longer good enough. A more fundamental change is needed: Dismantle the separate House and Senate Budget committees and combine their duties into a single Joint Budget Committee.

This might sound like a mere cosmetic change. Yet considering the degraded status of the current system, concentrating budget practices might make the process more efficient and stimulate fiscal responsibility.

The existing Budget committees have largely ceased functioning as intended. In the most recent cycle, the House panel did not even write a full budget. In previous years, the House often passed budgets lawmakers knew had no chance of being adopted, and the Senate has at times not bothered with a budget at all.

In fact, leadership in both chambers has largely taken over the budget process, decapitating the committees designed for that purpose. The leaders’ most recent appropriations agreement once again increased spending enough to satisfy both parties’ desires, further eroding the budget process and heaping more debt on current and future taxpayers.