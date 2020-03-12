Don’t post ‘biohazard’ signs on your coworker’s desk, AOC requests

The Architect of the Capitol sent out a memo Thursday with stuff we’ve heard all week: wash your hands, wipe down your workspace, and practice “social distancing.”

But the notice to the “congressional community” also asks members (of said community) to refrain “from jokes.”

“We ask that you consider all of those who are working hard to clean and disinfect such a large and open campus,” says the letter, signed by J. Brett Blanton.

“We respectfully request refraining from posting joking signs (such as biohazard) on cubicles of colleagues,” the letter concludes.