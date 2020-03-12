Architect of Capitol addresses discrimination claims

Architect of the Capitol J. Brett Blanton told an appropriations panel he is committed to quelling misconduct, while the agency is being sued for racial and sexual discrimination.

Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman Tim Ryan on Wednesday asked Blanton what he is doing to combat such behavior.

“First of all, I want to reaffirm my commitment to having no tolerance for racism, discrimination or sexual harassment,” Blanton said.

[Two top Architect of the Capitol employees have left the agency after investigation]

Blanton’s tenure at the Architect of the Capitol began in January after the lawsuits Ryan mentioned were filed.