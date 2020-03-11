Powerful appropriator battles Justice over prison in Kentucky

President Donald Trump’s administration went out of its way to skewer plans to construct a new federal prison on top of a Kentucky coal mountain, in a tone that more resembled a Trump tweet than the dull language of a budget request.

The $505 million that Congress previously set aside for the project is “wasteful spending,” the administration’s fiscal 2021 request states. The prison is “unneeded.” It is “significantly delayed due to the site selected.” And it’s not just costly to taxpayers, but “very costly to taxpayers.”

[Top takeaways from Trump’s latest budget proposal]

The criticism deepens a deadlock between the administration and two of the more powerful Republican lawmakers, one that touches on broader fights about economic development, environmental concerns, recent overhauls of the criminal justice system and an appropriations process that can still let lawmakers bring home federal spending to their districts.

And it is a rare public airing of an intraparty feud. The Trump administration yet again wants Congress to take back that prison money and use it for other Justice Department priorities, and it used this election-year budget request to call more attention to that unused pot of money.