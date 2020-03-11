Democratic primary voters haven’t kept up with party’s lurch to the left

Super Tuesday is over. And by the time you read this, “mini” Super Tuesday will be history as well. With a number of primaries under our belt, have we learned anything new about Democratic voters that has the potential to affect the fall election?

A deeper dive into the exit polls gives us the following key takeaways:

“Somewhat liberal” Democratic voters are key to Biden’s lead

We know that the Democratic Party has moved substantially to the left over the last decade. In previous columns, I pointed out that according to exit polls, in 2006, Democrats in the aggregate defined themselves as moderate-to-liberal by a margin of 51-38 percent, but by 2018, those numbers had flipped with 51 percent now identifying as liberal and 38 percent as moderate. Nancy Pelosi was leader then and now, but she is leading two very different caucuses.

But it’s also worth noting that the 51 percent calling themselves liberal is made up of two groups — “very liberal” and “somewhat liberal.” It’s the difference between Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Both see themselves as liberals, but their definition of progressive policies are very different. That’s an important distinction that rarely makes most news analyses.