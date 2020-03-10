With oil prices plummeting, US delays a sale from strategic reserve

The Energy Department said Tuesday it had suspended a planned sale of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, a day after global oil markets suffered their biggest loss since the 1991 Gulf War.

Price declines of up to 30 percent were precipitated by concerns the new coronavirus would tamp down demand and after Saudi Arabia and Russia failed to reach a deal to cut their oil production.

“In light of the recent fluctuations in global oil markets, the U.S. Department of Energy is suspending the recently announced sale of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve,” Jess Szymanski, a DOE spokeswoman, said in a statement. “The sale was designed to raise revenue for SPR facility maintenance and upgrades. Given current oil markets, this is not the optimal time for the sale.”

Congress has at least four times since 2015 tapped the reserve to pay for legislation, including the 21st Century Cures Act, the 2017 tax overhaul, the 2015 bipartisan budget agreement and the 2015 highway infrastructure bill.

Some of those sales have already occurred, others are mandated as late as 2027.