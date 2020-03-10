Watch: NFL player interns for former wide receiver Rep. Anthony Gonzalez

The National Football League Players Association externship program couldn’t have found a better match than Sam Young and Rep. Anthony Gonzalez.

The NFLPA gives football players a chance to “extern” in a different professional field as their days on the field come to an end. This year, former Miami Dolphins tackle Sam Young interned with another former footballer, Ohio Republican Rep. Anthony Gonzalez.

More than almost any other Capitol Hill boss, Gonzalez understands the stress of that transitional period.