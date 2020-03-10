Politicians like to say they’re ‘tested.’ How about now?

Rep. Doug Collins might want to reconsider the image displayed at the top of his campaign’s Twitter page — or then again, maybe he doesn’t.

“Tested. Proven. Trusted” appears in a large, all-caps font. The red and blue hues indicate patriotism. The words? They’re taking on a life of their own.

The Georgia congressman, who announced his run for Senate earlier this year, said Monday that he is self-quarantining after interacting with a person at CPAC who later tested positive for the coronavirus.

“While I feel completely healthy and I am not experiencing any symptoms, I have decided to self-quarantine at my home for the remainder of the 14-day period out of an abundance of caution,” Collins said in a statement.

What was once a bland campaign slogan has now collided with a new vocabulary of uncertainty, as Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Monday that he didn’t know how many Americans had been tested for the novel coronavirus so far.