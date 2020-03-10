‘Plan now’ Rep. Davis warns as Capitol prepares for coronavirus

Rep. Rodney Davis warned colleagues Tuesday that they should create a plan “now” in case the coronavirus spread causes Capitol Hill to shut down.

As the top Republican on the House Administration Committee, he has been working with Congress's coronavirus task force to ensure legislative operations and constituent services are to continue.

The Illinois congressman outlined efforts being taken by Capitol Police and the Architect of the Capitol to clean and sanitize frequently trafficked areas more often.

Calling it a “genius bar,” he highlighted the pop-up service center that the Office of the Chief Administrative Officer has opened in the Rayburn Cafeteria to help congressional staff ensure their technology is telework-ready.

