Coronavirus response needs could play a role in broader health care legislation that Congress is trying to pass by late May, former congressional staffers predicted at a CQ Roll Call event on Tuesday.

Congress faces a May 22 deadline to extend funding for community health centers and expiring health care workforce training programs. That package of bills is being eyed for legislation to address surprise medical bills and drug prices, too.

But the coronavirus outbreak is highlighting other gaps in the health care system, and the urgency could prompt members into achieving consensus on issues where they have been at a stalemate. After clearing an $8.3 billion emergency supplemental law last week, lawmakers are considering a follow-up bill to address the potential economic fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak. Targeted tax relief for affected workers and industries is being considered, as are paid sick leave and unemployment insurance for people who can’t work because of the disease. Lawmakers appear to be moving quickly, although the parties have different priorities and it's unlikely Congress will have something ready before a planned recess next week.

Democrats are also pushing for extra funding to improve surge capacity in the health care system, buy protective equipment for health workers and ensure that COVID-19 testing is free.

Even if Congress moves quickly on its second COVID-19 response bill, by the time it turns to the May health care package, other outbreak-related issues may need to be addressed.