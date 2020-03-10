Murkowski points to Barrasso over stalled energy bill

With her energy bill all but dead on Tuesday, Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski insisted it was merely stalled and indicated the roadblock rested with a key GOP chairman, John Barrasso.

No votes were scheduled for the bill Tuesday night or Wednesday.

After the Senate was unable to advance the bill through a procedural vote Monday night, Murkowski, the committee chairwoman, told reporters at a hearing that the legislation, co-sponsored by her Energy and Natural Resources Committee ranking member, Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., was stalled, not dead.

The core hurdle remains legislation from Sens. John Kennedy, R-La., and Thomas R. Carper, D-Del., to phase down hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs — highly potent greenhouse gases found in household appliances like refrigerators and air-conditioning units — though senators said there were other tripping points too, including a closed amendment process.

Kennedy and Carper filed their bill as an amendment to the bigger measure, and in the House, the Energy and Commerce Committee said Tuesday it would mark up its own bill to lower HFCs, offered by Reps. Paul Tonko, D-N.Y., and Pete Olson, R-Tex. Kennedy said he would object to dozens of amendments proposed for the energy bill if the Senate did not first vote on his HFC legislation.