Appeals court backs House Judiciary in ruling on Mueller materials

The House Judiciary Committee can get access to grand jury materials from former Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, a federal appeals court in Washington ruled Tuesday.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit gave the Justice Department seven days to ask for a rehearing or pursue an appeal before it would issue the court order to disclose the grand jury information to the committee.

A three-judge panel of the D.C. Circuit found, in a 2-1 ruling, that the House’s impeachment of President Donald Trump counted as a “judicial proceeding,” which qualifies the committee for an exemption to rules that typically keep grand jury information secret.

And the D.C. Circuit found that the Judiciary Committee showed a need for specific parts of the grand jury materials, in part because of how Mueller also looked at Trump’s potentially criminal obstruction of justice actions to interfere with the investigation.