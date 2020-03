Ken Cuccinelli, right, acting deputy secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, elbow bumps Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., to avoid shaking hands due to the coronavirus outbreak after testifying about the virus and future pandemics during the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Coronavirus became the central topic of Capitol Hill with hand sanitizers, elbow bumps and billions of dollars to fund the effort to combat the virus.

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos arrives to testify to the Senate Appropriations Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies Subcommittee hearing on the FY2021 budget for the Department of Education. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

From left, Sens. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., Tim Kaine, D-Va., Ben Cardin, D-Md., and Mark Warner, D-Va., pose with the Washington Nationals' 2019 World Series trophy in the Russell Senate Office Building on Wednesday. Sen. Van Hollen holds the Senate resolution congratulating the team on its achievement. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)