Austin cancels SXSW over coronavirus, leaves Adam Schiff with more free time

Conversations about “America’s future” will remain on hold now that South by Southwest is cancelled, scrambling the plans of several Capitol Hill lawmakers scheduled to make an appearance, including Adam Schiff.

Austin, Texas, scrapped the March 13-22 dates over coronavirus concerns. The popular annual film, media, tech and music festival translated to more than $350 million last year for the city’s economy, according to organizers.

[‘Queer Eye’ star responds to his hometown’s former congressman: Aaron Schock]

Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and lead impeachment manager, was scheduled to appear for a series called “Conversations About America’s Future.” Other politicos included Rep. Will Hurd and former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke, both of Texas, along with Hillary Clinton.

Organizers say they were prepared to go forward with the festival until the situation quickly changed in recent days.