Trump education block grant plan faces uphill slog in Senate

Senate Republicans showed openness Thursday to a Trump administration proposal to streamline 29 federal education programs into a single $19.4 billion state block grant and other changes to federal policies, but a key GOP appropriator suggested those initiatives would still not make it into final fiscal 2021 appropriations language.

That outlook emerged at a hearing before the Senate Labor-HHS-Education Appropriations Subcommittee, where Education Secretary Betsy DeVos made her second appearance on Capitol Hill to defend her department’s fiscal 2021 budget request. Similar to a hearing last week before a House Appropriations panel, Democrats on the Senate subcommittee were uniformly critical of the $66.6 billion proposal, which would reduce current funding by 7.8 percent.

“No matter how much money we spend, we don’t seem to be making the improvements we’d like to make,” said subcommittee Chairman Roy Blunt, R-Mo. “I like the idea of looking at this in a bold and innovative way.”

Blunt indicated the committee was unlikely to shift primary and secondary education programs addressing school safety, STEM education and after-school education into a state block grant, and would almost certainly not cut TRIO programs or the federal work-study program.

“It’s not our job, frankly, to make these kinds of authorizing policy decisions,” he said. “We’re going to write the fiscal 2021 appropriations bill under current law.”