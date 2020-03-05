Schumer’s mea culpa splits senators

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer walked back and clarified comments he made at an abortion rights rally in front of the Supreme Court on Wednesday after Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. called them “inappropriate” and “dangerous.”

The New York Democrat said Thursday morning that he “should not of used the words I used yesterday” and that they didn’t come out as intended. Continuing with “I’m from Brooklyn we speak in strong language.”

Schumer’s mea culpa came just minutes after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell condemned his comments outside the court.

