Facebook removes fake census ads created by Trump’s campaign

At the same time in the Senate, Democrats got their chance to talk about the RNC ads with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, whose department oversees the Census Bureau.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., asked Ross to help put a halt to the RNC fundraising letters, which have been styled as a "congressional district census." Shaheen called the letters, along with similar online advertisements by Trump’s campaign, “misinformation that appears to be deliberate to try and confuse people about the census."

Ross confirmed the documents do not come from the Census Bureau.

Testifying before a Senate Commerce, Justice and Science subcommittee hearing on his department’s fiscal 2021 budget request, Ross said he has asked "the career staff at Census to look into this and see what appropriate action if any we should be taking to deal with it." He promised to report back to the committee his findings.

On the House side, meanwhile, members of the Oversight and Reform Committee sent a letter Thursday urging the RNC to stop sending the census lookalike mailers. Their letter noted the RNC has changed its tactics to skirt a 2010 law Congress passed to deter deceptive census mailings.