They might argue on the debate stage, but when they’re not all trying to be president, they console.

When Cory Booker dropped out of the presidential race in January, workers at the New Jersey Democrat’s Senate office in D.C. received arguably the best consolation prize: food.

Boxes of donuts from Dunkin’ arrived, a gift from staffers in Elizabeth Warren’s Senate office. The Massachusetts Democrat was still in the race.

“We’re proud to continue fighting alongside you in the Senate,” read the note included with the glaze-covered dough.