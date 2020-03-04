Nats’ World Series trophy gets its day on Capitol Hill

The Washington Nationals may have won their first World Series title five months ago, but their trophy finally made its rounds at the Capitol on Wednesday.

The trophy, on view for members, press and staffers was paid a visit by Sens. Mark Warner, Tim Kaine, Benjamin L. Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, who represent the District’s neighboring states of Virginia and Maryland.

Van Hollen commemorated the event by reading parts of a Senate resolution that had congratulated the Nationals on their victory.