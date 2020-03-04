A post office for Ralph Hall? They’re leaving it to Fate

Almost a year to the day after he died, former Rep. Ralph Hall is on his way to getting a memorial that is quintessentially “Congress” — a post office in his name.

The legislation, introduced by the same man who defeated Hall in his final election, cleared its first hurdle on Wednesday, earning approval from the House Oversight and Reform panel. It would put his name on the postal facility in Fate, Texas, the town where he was born.

Known for his gentle humor, Hall spent 34 years as a member, the first 23 as a Democrat and the rest as a Republican. His congressional career came to an end after John Ratcliffe beat him in a primary runoff in 2014.

Hall was 91 years old at the time, making him the oldest member to ever serve in the House.

He represented a district that, despite being constantly tinkered with, generally took in a sizable chunk of the northeast part of the state. A founder of the fiscally conservative Blue Dog Coalition, he strayed from the party line more than any other House member in the early 2000s. His party switch in 2004 would diminish his power when Democrats retook control of the House a few years later, but it allowed him to survive in a district reconfigured to favor Republicans.