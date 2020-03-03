Now would be a good time for Barack Obama to say something

OPINION — Barack Obama doesn’t want to get involved in the Democratic presidential primary. That much was clear Monday when a source close to the former president told CNN that Obama won’t endorse any candidate for now, including his former vice president, Joe Biden, or Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“We are skeptical that an endorsement coming from us could truly change the political winds right now,” the source said, adding that if Obama did make an endorsement, there would be “a very real chance it backfires.”

“He’s prepared to play a vigorous role in coalescing the party around the nominee and working to defeat [Donald] Trump, but weighing in now likely only divides things worse and weakens his standing for when the party will need it most,” the person added.

It’s not clear whom the endorsement would backfire on, nor when an endorsement from Obama would carry more weight for voters — and the eventual winner of the presidential campaign — than before voting concludes on Super Tuesday. Poll after poll shows Democrats will get behind whomever they believe can beat Trump and win the White House. The question erupting inside the party at the moment is how best to get there. In the former president’s own words, there is a “fierce urgency of now.”