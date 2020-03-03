DHS says ‘all systems look green’ for Super Tuesday election security

As millions of voters go to polling stations in 14 states and one territory in presidential primary contests, a large group of federal, state, and local officials monitoring for any interference or anomalies has not seen anything unusual yet.

“All systems look green right now across the country,” a senior official of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency or CISA told reporters around noon on primary day, which is also known as Super Tuesday. “We have been in touch with a number of states” to deal with various situations including “some technical glitches.” But he added that “everything has been resolved.”

The states voting today are Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Maine, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia. American Samoa and Democrats Abroad also hold contests today to choose the candidates for the November 2020 election.

CISA, which is part of the Department of Homeland Security, along with officials the FBI, the National Security Agency, the U.S. Cyber Command, the Defense Department, the Secret Service, and the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, are monitoring the elections from a command center in Arlington, Va.

“We are better prepared for this single election than any other election in American history,” the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity. “All aspects of the federal government are working together.”