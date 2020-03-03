Bloomberg thrills fintech world with cryptocurrency shoutout

It’s just three sentences and five bullet points, not even 100 words, but Mike Bloomberg’s platform for cryptocurrencies has the nascent technology’s boosters cheering and champing at the bit for more.

“We really like it. We think it’s great that he’s thinking about these issues,” said Kristin Smith, executive director of the Blockchain Association, an industry trade group. “Hopefully, that’ll spur some others [candidates] to get involved.”

“Bloomberg’s policy positions on cryptocurrency are a breath of fresh air compared to what we’ve got right now,” said Daniel Gouldman, the CEO and founder of Ternio, a blockchain-based payments startup based in Atlanta.

Bloomberg released a nine-page policy memo on financial regulations just before the Nevada debate last month. Pundits saw it as an attempt by the billionaire, whose name is virtually synonymous with finance thanks to his eponymous trading terminals, to distance himself from Wall Street.

Besides proposing a financial transaction tax and postal banking — both ideas fiercely opposed by banks and backed by Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts — Bloomberg’s platform mostly promised the Democratic policy minimum: reversing Trump’s deregulatory changes and returning to the Obama-administration’s rule regime.