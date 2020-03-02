Vaping unboxed: Flavored products on the market despite FDA bans

Are you an old millennial who’s totally clueless about vapes? Well, in the wake of some recent and upcoming federal moves, former Rep. Duncan Hunter and Gen Z alike may have to forgo fruity flavored e-cigarettes forever.

The House passed a bill last week limiting the sale of flavored vape products, and all e-cigarette companies must submit applications to the FDA by May for a chance to stay in operation.

The Trump administration has been cracking down on certain types of flavored vape products, but CQ Roll Call reporter Andrew Siddons has a box full of e-cigs that are still on the market (at least for now).