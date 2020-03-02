At least three House Republicans are considering bids to succeed Tennessee’s Phil Roe as the top Republican on the Veterans’ Affairs Committee when he retires at the end of the year.

Party rules don’t require the steering committee to make chairman and ranking member appointments based on seniority, which widens the field for Roe’s replacement. But the rules do prevent lawmakers from wielding two gavels at the same time.

Another unwritten rule also prohibits members from chairing a full committee while also serving on a separate “A” committee — a designation for the chamber's most powerful panels such as Appropriations, Energy and Commerce and Ways and Means.

That places Florida’s Gus Bilirakis, the committee’s most senior GOP member whom Roe jumped over for the chairmanship in 2017, in a tough spot. Bilirakis, who is ranking member of the Veterans' Affairs Economic Opportunity Subcommittee, declined to seek the chairmanship back then due to his work on the Energy and Commerce Committee.

He would face the same decision this time for the ranking member title, and said he hasn’t yet come to a decision.