Supreme Court could leave consumer protection mess for Congress

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Tuesday in a case about the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that could leave Congress with a big mess to clean up with the agency that was a key response to the 2008 financial crisis.

Just how much Congress might have to do depends not only on whether the Supreme Court rules that the structure of the CFPB is unconstitutional but also how far the justices go with such a ruling.

The basic question in the case, Seila Law v. CFPB, is whether Congress violated the separation of powers when it put a single director in charge of enforcing consumer protection laws while the president could only fire that director for cause. A company that the CFPB seeks to investigate, Seila Law, filed the lawsuit to challenge a civil investigative demand.

Congress implemented that for-cause, single-director structure, and gave up a powerful oversight tool by putting the agency outside the appropriations process, to make sure the CFPB would be independent.