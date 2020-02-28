House Democrats look to vaporize tobacco’s influence over youth

Loading the player...
Posted February 28, 2020 at 4:15pm
House Democrats, health officials and anti-vaping youth advocates held a press conference Friday before the House cleared the Reversing the Youth Tobacco Epidemic Act.
The bill would amend the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act to ban flavored tobacco and impose taxes and sales restrictions on e-cigarettes like Juul.
The press conference focused on the adverse effects of flavored tobacco products on adolescents who are at risk for addiction.