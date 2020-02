While much of Congress was “freaking out” about the coronavirus this week, Reps. Josh Harder and Garret Graves had a much more pressing pandemic facing their districts: the scourge of swamp rats.

Harder even brought his “good friend Nellie the Nutria,” a stuffed swamp rat, to the House floor to show off what a menace the cute little critters can be.

