The Securities and Exchange Commission says it has settled with actor Steven Seagal for not disclosing payments he received for promoting an initial coin offering from Bitcoiin2Gen in a spot touting him as the “Zen Master.”

Seagal agreed to disgorge $157,000 of the pay he received, plus interest payments and a $157,000 penalty. The SEC said Seagal touted the B2G coin to his roughly 107,000 Twitter followers and his 6.7 million Facebook followers without telling them he was being paid by the company to promote it.

Seagal posted to his social media accounts touting the coin, encouraging the public to not “miss out” on the coin, according to a press release titled “Zen Master Steven Seagal Has Become the Brand Ambassador of Bitcoiin2Gen,” the SEC said.

The entity controlling B2G, which described the coins as the “the next generation of Bitcoin,” had promised Seagal $250,000 in cash and $750,000 worth of B2G

tokens in exchange for his publicity, the SEC said.

