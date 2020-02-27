At the Races: Just super

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call team that will keep you informed about the 2020 election. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

Are youuuu ready for SUPER TUESDAY?! Yes, this is a BIG day in the presidential primary, with scores of delegates on the line in 14 states and one territory. Just as important: Alabama, Arakansas, Texas, California and North Carolina are also holding their congressional primaries, so we’ll be closely watching those states to see how the battle for Congress is shaping up.

One caveat: In many competitive primaries, we won’t know the winners for some time. California takes a notoriously long time to count votes because mail-in ballots can be postmarked on Election Day. Texas and Alabama have runoff provisions, so if no candidate gets a majority of the primary vote, the top two vote-getters advance to a runoff (which would be March 31 in Alabama and May 26 in Texas).

Bridget and photojournalist Bill Clark were on the ground in Texas recently to get a lay of the land ahead of the primary. Why Texas? The Lone Star State is going to be a top House battleground. It could have a competitive Senate race. And it’s where two sitting House members could be brought down by primary challengers Tuesday. Republican Kay Granger is facing a competitive race, while Democrat Henry Cuellar is facing a primary challenge from a young immigration lawyer — who once worked for him. Both races have attracted outside spending, with the Club for Growth spending against Granger and EMILY’s List spending against Cuellar. Check out their reports from Texas below.

If you want to catch up on what else to watch on Tuesday besides the presidential race, stay tuned to RollCall.com for a breakdown of the top dynamics to watch in congressional contests. And be sure to check back with us Tuesday night for the results.