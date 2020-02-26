Will Democrats end up with a platform or a plank?

OPINION — Who speaks for the Democratic Party these days? No, really. I’m confused.

Is it Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer with their center-left congressional policy proposals? Or Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and AOC with their “Medicare for All” and Green New Deal?

Do the center-leftists still represent a majority of the Democratic Party, if a shrinking one, or have the young, extreme left-wingers who have given Sanders momentum in the early presidential primary contests taken over?

Last April, when asked on “60 Minutes” about President Donald Trump’s charge that Democrats have become the party of socialism, Pelosi said: “This is an ongoing theme of the Republicans. However, I do reject socialism as an economic system. If people have that view, that’s their view. That is not the view of the Democratic Party.”

But is her party listening anymore, with House and Senate Democratic candidates hobbled with a thin legislative record and a bungled impeachment to run on? Even more problematic, are she and other senior party leaders so out of touch with their base, they don’t realize the train may have left the station without them?