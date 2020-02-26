When U.S. Marines landed on the tiny Japanese island of Iwo Jima in February 1945, some had never heard of it.

“Most of us couldn’t figure out why we were attacking that wee little place, and why we needed so many Marines to do it,” says one veteran in a new Fox News documentary.

What followed — five weeks of combat, as 70,000 Marines and 18,000 Japanese soldiers fought for control of the strategic location — became a turning point in World War II’s Pacific theater.

Survivors of that historic battle will gather in the D.C. area starting Wednesday to mark its 75th anniversary, as journalists look to tell their stories with increasing urgency.

The four-day event in Arlington, Virginia, is hosted by the nonprofit Iwo Jima Association of America, which also organizes an annual reunion tour of the island billed as a “bucket list” trip.