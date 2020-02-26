House Democrats announce annual retreat for April in Philadelphia
Caucus likely to discuss FY21 spending bills, drug pricing negotiations, how to coalesce behind 2020 presidential nominee
House Democrats will decamp to Philadelphia April 1-3 for their annual "Issues Conference" retreat.
Led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the caucus has passed an aggressive slate of progressive legislation over the last 13 months that has mostly fallen dead on arrival in the Republican-controlled Senate.
Over the course of the next nine months, Democrats will need to find common ground with their GOP colleagues in the other chamber to fund the government in fiscal 2021. Both parties have signaled a desire to negotiate a new highways bill and reach a deal to help lower prescription drug prices.
And the retreat will provide ample opportunity for members from wide-ranging ideologies to discuss ways to unify behind the eventual Democratic nominee for president.
The retreat will feature a series of speakers and expert panels, among other events.
“One year ago, House Democrats set out on a bold mission to create a government of the people, by the people and For The People,” Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries said, touting the 400 bills — 275 of them with bipartisan support — the House has passed in the 116th Congress. “Keeping to the promises we made in 2018, House Democrats will continue to drive forward our top remaining priorities at this year’s Issues Conference,” the New York Democrat said.