House Democrats will decamp to Philadelphia April 1-3 for their annual "Issues Conference" retreat.

Led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the caucus has passed an aggressive slate of progressive legislation over the last 13 months that has mostly fallen dead on arrival in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Over the course of the next nine months, Democrats will need to find common ground with their GOP colleagues in the other chamber to fund the government in fiscal 2021. Both parties have signaled a desire to negotiate a new highways bill and reach a deal to help lower prescription drug prices.

And the retreat will provide ample opportunity for members from wide-ranging ideologies to discuss ways to unify behind the eventual Democratic nominee for president.