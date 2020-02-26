Democrats wary of proposed mileage fee for trucks

Two congressional Democrats Wednesday panned a Republican proposal to impose a fee on freight trucks based on the number of miles they travel as part of a three-pronged effort to pay for a highway funding bill.

House Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Peter A. DeFazio, D-Ore., and Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore. indicated at a meeting of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials that they weren’t fond of the idea, with DeFazio calling it “problematic.”

“I’d caution against selectively picking things out,” said Blumenauer, a member of the House Ways and Means Committee. “There’s been some talk about doing something just with trucks on a limited basis. I think we want to transition on a broader scale, get the buy-in and at the end of the decade be able to make that transition.”

Said DeFazio: “If you’re proposing an additive, selective tax, I think that’s problematic and I believe that may be what the Senate’s doing, so it’s controversial.”