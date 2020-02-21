Trump’s western swing cements ties with Gardner and McSally

President Donald Trump is returning to Washington after a western swing that will provide plenty of material for campaign ads and fundraising blasts for down-ballot races.

Republican Sens. Martha McSally of Arizona and Cory Gardner of Colorado had already ensured they would be tied to the president when they voted to acquit him on two articles of impeachment during the Senate trial earlier this month.

But this week's Trump campaign rallies in Phoenix and Colorado Springs, respectively, leave no doubt and provide ideal video for the senators to appeal to core Trump supporters ⁠— and for their opponents to use as well.

"There's so much at stake. My opponent said he would vote to convict and remove you from office, and remove you from the 2020 ballot," McSally said when invited on the rally stage Wednesday night.

"Arizona is tired of investigations, they're tired of obstructions, they don't want socialism, they love our freedoms," she said. "Mark Kelly is flying on Bernie Sanders' wing and I'm flying on your wing, President Trump, and we're going to win in November."