Proposed balance billing legislation puts insurers over patients

The issue of balance billing is getting fresh attention on Capitol Hill and with good reason: Patients should never receive a bill they didn’t expect or cannot afford. Nor should they be put in the middle during a health care crisis, especially for life-saving services like emergency air medical transport. But proposed legislation in the House would empower insurers to reduce patient access to this vital emergency care.

Addressing balance billing is complicated. There are currently three different proposals in Congress that approach the issue in varying ways. While the House Ways & Means Committee has advanced a proposal that attempts to address the root cause of balance billing, the House Education and Labor panel has introduced legislation that could severely limit access to air medical services for patients across the country.

That legislation, the Ban Surprise Billing Act of 2020, would allow insurers to pay the “median in-network rate” for air medical services. However, many insurers refuse to bring providers in-network in the first place, or in some cases, they only bring in one emergency air medical provider. Because a median in-network rate cannot be set if there are no providers in-network, insurers will be able to essentially set their own rates. This would further jeopardize the ability of emergency health care providers to continue operating, and what’s worse, it would hinder patient access to emergency, life-saving care — particularly for those living in rural communities.

What’s more, this approach does nothing to address the bad practices of some private insurers, such as pursuing narrow networks or denying coverage based on “medical necessity” after the fact. All the while, these insurers enjoy — and boast about — billions of dollars in handsome tax breaks and record profits.

Emergency air medical services and other providers like doctors and hospitals have been scrutinized because of anecdotal stories about large balance bills some patients receive. Unfortunately, most of these stories fail to point out the root cause of the problem: denials by private insurers and chronic under-reimbursement by government payers for life-saving medical care. Despite this, the Education and Labor proposal would reward insurers for bad behavior.