Photos: Remembering the 1963 March on Washington

Monday marks the 54th anniversary of a key moment in the civil rights movement, the March on Washington, an event that takes on even more significance in the context of this racial violence in Charlottesville, Va.
On Aug. 28, 1963, More than 200,000 Americans marched in Washington, D.C., to shed light on the unequal political and social status of African Americans. The March on Washington culminated in Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech. Rep.
John Lewis, D-Ga., is a living link to the planners of that day.
To mark this occasion, here are few photos from that momentous time and the 50th anniversary in 2013.
Aerial view of crowd and stage at the March on Washington, 1963. (Photo by Marion S. Trikoso, courtesy the Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division.) Civil rights leaders, — including John Lewis, center, and Rev. Martin Luther King (center left) — meet with President John F. Kennedy in the Oval Office after the March on Washington on Aug. 28, 1963. From left to right: Willard Wirtz (Secretary of Labor); Floyd McKissick (CORE); Mathew Ahmann (National Catholic Conference for Interracial Justice); Whitney Young (National Urban Leage); Martin Luther King, Jr.(SCLC); John Lewis (SNCC); Rabbi Joachim Prinz (American Jewish Congress); A. Philip Randolph, with Reverend Eugene Carson Blake partially visible behind him; President John F. Kennedy; Walter Reuther (labor leader), with Vice President Lyndon Johnson partially visible behind him; and Roy Wilkins (NAACP). (Photo by Warren K. Leffler, courtesy the Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division.) King, Lewis, center, and civil rights leaders talk with reporters after meeting with President John F. Kennedy after the March on Washington, D.C. (Photo by Warren K. Leffler, courtesy the Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division.) Marchers near Union Station with buses and trolley tracks, during the March on Washington, 1963. (Photo by Marion S. Trikoso, courtesy Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division.) Signs carried by many marchers, during the march. (Photo by Marion S. Trikcoso, courtesy the Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division.) Thousands of citizens from march down Pennsylvania Avenue from Capitol Hill to the Lincoln Memorial during to mark the 50th anniversary of the historic 1963 march. (Douglas Graham/Roll Call File Photo). Thousands to the Lincoln Memorial on Aug. 28, 2013 to honor the 50th anniversary of the march. (Douglas Graham/CQ Roll Call)