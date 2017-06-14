Yoder Gets New Challenger in Kansas

Democrat Andrea Ramsey is challenging Kansas Rep. Kevin Yoder in 2018. (Courtesy Andrea Ramsey for U.S. Congress Facebook page)

Kansas Republican Rep. Kevin Yoderreceived another challenger Tuesday when the former president of a children’s health clinic launched her campaign for the Democratic nomination in the 3rd District.

Andrea Ramsey recently left her position as president and board chairwoman of Turner House Children’s Clinic Kansas City, Kansas, the Associated Press reported.

Shortly after Ramsey’s announcement, Joe McConnell, an Iraq War veteran also running for the Democratic nomination, dropped out of the race and endorsed Ramsey, according to the Kansas City Star.

Ramsey told the Star she was motivated to run because of the House GOP’s recent health care vote. She reached a decision after participating in a demonstration outside Yoder’s office in Overland Park, Kansas, to protest his vote for the bill.

“And I held up a sign that said, ‘Stand up! Resist!’ And people from the community came and talked to me … and they told me the most personal things,” she said.

Two Democrats, Chris Haulmark and Reggie Marselus, have also filed for the race, according to the Kansas secretary of state.

C.J. Grover, a spokesman for Yoder, said in a statement to the newspaper that the congressman was focused on doing his job now.

“He’s working to reform our tax code, fix our broken health care system, and pass legislation to help working families, our veterans, and our military,” C.J. Grover said.

First elected in 2010, Yoder won fourth term last fall by 11 points over Democrat Jay Sidie, who reportedly also plans to seek the Democratic nomination next year. But Hillary Clinton carried the suburban Kansas City district by 1 point last year and the seat is a 2018 target of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the contest Leans Republican.