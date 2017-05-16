Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Highway Altercation With Kustoff

A woman is accused of following Rep. David Kustoff, R-Tenn., after a town hall event and trying to reach into his car. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

A Tennessee woman pled not guilty to charges of reckless endangerment Monday after she allegedly followed Tennessee Republican Rep. David Kustoff after a town hall last week and struck his car.

The Weakley County Sheriff's Office said that Wendi Wright followed Kustoff and an aide after a town hall event at the University of Tennessee at Martin on May 8 and confronted them after they pulled into the driveway of someone Kustoff knows, the Jackson Sun reported.

According to a news release, Wright proceeded to scream and hit the windows of the congressman’s car, and at one point reached inside.

Authorities said she was arrested after she posted details of the incident on her Facebook page.

Wright was released on $1,000 bond but is not allowed to have any contact with Kustoff or his aide, and friends and family are forbidden from contacting him on her behalf.

