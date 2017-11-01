Wilson Returns to the Hill After White House Feud

Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., admires the high school projects hanging in the Cannon House Office Building tunnel as she makes her way from the U.S. Capitol on December 13, 2012. (Douglas Graham/CQ Roll Call)

Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson returned to the House to resume voting after a feud with the White House led to threats that prevented her from voting.

A number of lawmakers, including fellow Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, visited her office to take photos with her.

The congresswoman said she received an outpouring of support from constituents at home, who cheered her at the airport on her way back to Washington.

The Florida Democrat also said she received support from members of the armed forces and downplayed threatening language as coming from “just one third of the nation.”

Wilson faced a barrage of criticism after she revealed President Donald Trump told Myeshia Johnson, the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, that he “knew what he signed up for” before being killed in Niger.

Trump initially tweeted Wilson’s words were “totally fabricated” White House Chief of Staff John Kelly criticized Wilson.

Kelly also incorrectly said Wilson bragged about securing money for a new FBI building at the facility’s opening in Miami in 2015.

Video later proved Wilson never spoke about securing the money but rather spoke about getting the facility renamed for two slain FBI agents.

Wilson wore a red plaid suit and a matching cowgirl hat, her trademark fashion item. Last week, Democratic members wore stickers with Wilson’s cowgirl hat as a sign of support for Wilson while she was back in Florida.

She said there was heightened security at her district office in the past week but not in her Washington, D.C. office.