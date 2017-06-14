Williams’ Staffer Zack Barth Shot at Baseball Practice

Zack Barth, right, who worked on former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush’s 2016 presidential campaign, was among the five people shot at the Republicans’ congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va., on Wednesday. (Courtesy Zack Barth’s Facebook page)

Zachary Barth, a legislative correspondent in the office of Texas Republican Rep. Roger Williams, was one of five people shot at a Wednesday morning practice for the Republican congressional baseball team.

I now can confirm that Zack Barth, who is a legislative correspondent in my office, was shot this morning at baseball practice — Rep. Roger Williams (@RepRWilliams) June 14, 2017

Barth posted on Facebook that he was in the hospital but was “okay.”

Barth previously worked as a staff assistant in the office of former Texas GOP Rep. Randy Neugebauer for several months before he was “snatched up” by Rogers, Neugebauer said.

“He’s an outstanding young man,” Neugebauer said. “We didn’t get to keep him very long. While he was there, he made a big impression. He’s very conscientious, personable, probably one of our better staff assistants.”

Neugebauer said he texted with his former staffer Wednesday morning and Barth told him he was “going to be OK.”

Barth was also an intern on the political team for former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush’s 2016 presidential campaign.

“He spent some time in [New Hampshire] down the homestretch of the primary helping us with GOTV,” Jesse Hunt, National Republican Congressional Committee press secretary and also an alum of the Bush campaign, wrote in an email Wednesday morning.

“Great kid,” added NRCC communications director Matt Gorman, another Bush campaign veteran. “He’s a hard worker and you never saw him without a big smile on his face.”