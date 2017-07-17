Wait — Now Caitlyn Jenner Is Running For Senate?

Caitlyn Jenner attends the Moschino Spring/Summer 17 Menswear and Women's Resort Collection during MADE LA at L.A. Live Event Deck on June 10, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Caitlyn Jenner, Olympic gold medalist and one of the highest-profile transgender Americans, is mulling a run for the Senate in California, she told a New York radio interviewer.

Jenner has made a name as virtually the only prominent transgender Republican. She has opposed some Republican initiatives against transgender rights, like President Donald Trump's rescinding of the right of transgender students to access the correct bathrooms at schools. She called that change “a disaster,” “from one Republican to another.”

“... I would much rather convince Republicans to do better with (LGBT) issues than to try to convince Democrats to lower taxes and have less regulations and less government,” she said in June. “I work hard, mostly behind the scenes, to change (Republicans’) views."

Jenner joins celebrities Kid Rock and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in considering career changes. Kid Rock, the late-1990s, early-2000s rap-rocker and outspoken Trump supporter, has hinted at a run against Sen. Debbie Stabenow in Michigan.

And actor and pro wrestler Johnson has said he would run in the 2020 presidential election, though it is unclear whether he was serious.

If she were to run, Jenner would be running for Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s seat.

Feinstein has not said whether she will be running for reelection in 2018. She is currently 84. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates her seat as Safe Democrat.