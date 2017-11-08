Coons: Why Was Prosecutor Close to Russia Investigations Muscled Out?

Dana Boente, who was U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, was heavily involved in the transition at the Justice Department as the Trump administration was transitioning in . ( Mark Wilson/Getty Images file photo)

Sen. Chris Coons has questions for the Justice Department after the forced resignation of a top U.S. attorney who played a pivotal role early in the Trump administration and initial probes into the ties between the president's campaign and Russia.

Dana Boente, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia — the fourth-in-line post at Justice — was asked to quit in late October by attorney general Jeff Sessions.

He resigned three days before Special Counsel Robert Mueller indicted former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and two other former Trump aides, charges that arose from Mueller’s investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Coons, a Democratic Senate Judiciary member from Delaware, is writing a letter to top Justice officials to ask if Boente’s resignation was “normal or justified,” he told Reuters.

“I’m concerned about the abrupt departure of Dana Boente after a career as a federal prosecutor,” Coons said. “There’s a lot of circumstances that connect the ongoing Mueller investigation to the Eastern District.”

Boente was instrumental in helping the Trump administration’s roiling Justice Department transition into the hands of the president’s nominees.

He became the acting attorney general after the president fired Sally Yates from that post in January. Since Sessions took over as Trump’s appointed AG, Boente has served as acting deputy AG. Most recently he was filling a vacancy as acting assistant attorney general for the department’s National Security Division.

He is being phased out of the Justice Department entirely once Trump nominates someone for his post in Eastern Virginia.

It is his office from which the special counsel demanded subpoenas related to Manafort and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Many officials expect Mueller to issue indictments against Flynn in the near future for his role as a lobbyist for the Turkish government.