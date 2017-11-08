Why Scott Taylor is Worried About Trump

Reps. Charlie Dent, R-Pa., left to right, Scott Taylor, R-Va., and Bradley Byrne, R-Ala., leave a meeting of the House Republican Conference last month. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Republican Rep. Scott Taylor didn’t mince words when he said a wave of Democratic victories in Virginia were a “referendum” on the Trump administration and it could be because it spells trouble him next year.

Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam won the gubernatorial race and a number of Democratic challengers beat incumbent Republicans to win seats in the House of Delegates.

“I do believe that this is a referendum on this administration,” Taylor told the New York Times. “Democrats turned out tonight, but I’m pretty sure there were some Republicans who spoke loudly and clearly tonight as well.”

Exit polls showed 60 percent of women voted for Northam compared to about an even split from men, according to ABC. This is a larger margin for Democrats than exit polls from 2016, which showed only 53 percent of women in Virginia voted for Hillary Clinton, according to CNN.

President Donald Trump faulted Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie for not sufficiently supporting his policies.