White House, Schumer Clash Over Confirmation Votes

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (left), D-N.Y., discusses Senate Republicans’ health care bill with Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., in the Capitol on June 22. On Monday, he fired back after the White House accused him of unjustly blocking its nominations. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

The White House and Senate Democratic leaders clashed on Monday about what Trump administration officials are calling “unprecedented” blocking tactics of nominees from Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer — a charge the Senate Democratic leader scoffed at.

Marc Short, White House legislative affairs director, accused Senate Democrats of “conducting the slowest confirmation process in American history” and Schumer of running “an unprecedented campaign of obstruction.”

His comments came minutes after the White House, in a statement first email-blasted then handed out to reporters in the briefing room, charged Senate Democrats with “needless obstruction,” saying they are “refusing to confirm qualified nominations.”

Democrats are attempting to “obstruct the will of the American people and the President’s agenda,” according to the statement.

Just as White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was wrapping the briefing, Schumer’s press office fired off its own statement that pinned the blame for the slow pace of getting senior officials confirmed back on the Trump administration. The minority leader’s statement listed nearly 30 Trump nominations that arrived on Capitol Hill without the proper paperwork.

Then Schumer himself addressed the matter on the Senate floor Monday afternoon.

“No administration in recent memory has been slower in sending nominations to the Senate,” he said, noting the lack of ethics documents and other pieces of information.

