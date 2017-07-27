White House, GOP Leaders Drop 'Border Tax' Idea

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is one of the key players in the tax overhaul effort. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

The Trump administration and Republican leaders intend to drop a contentious border adjustment tax from an effort they announced Thursday to send an ambitious tax overhaul bill to President Donald Trump’s desk.

The border adjustment tax, or BAT, would have slapped taxes on imports and exempted exports, but the White House and GOP lawmakers have agreed “there are many unknowns associated with it.” That led them to announce they have “decided to set this policy aside in order to advance tax reform” despite seeing some potential “pro-growth benefits.”

The announcement came in a joint statement from the White House, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, House Speaker Paul D. Ryan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the leaders of the House Ways and Means and Senate Finance committees that laid out their priorities for a tax overhaul bill.

Notably, the cadre of Republicans announced the tax bill-writing process would take place under regular order, meaning those panels will hold hearings and take the lead in writing the legislation. That is a departure from how Ryan and McConnell went about writing their various health care overhaul bills, during which they bypassed relevant committees and crafted bills behind closed doors.

The Trump administration and the senior GOP lawmakers, in their joint statement, also extended an olive branch to Democrats to put their fingerprints on the coming tax legislation.

“Our expectation is for this legislation to move through the committees this fall, under regular order, followed by consideration on the House and Senate floors,” the statement read. “As the committees work toward this end, our hope is that our friends on the other side of the aisle will participate in this effort.”

Though differences between the chambers — and with the White House — have greatly complicated the health care push, the administration and GOP leaders described themselves as “united in the belief that the single most important action we can take to grow our economy and help the middle class get ahead is to fix our broken tax code for families, small business, and American job creators competing at home and around the globe.”

“Our shared commitment to fixing America’s broken tax code represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity, and so for three months we have been meeting regularly to develop a shared template for tax reform,” they stated.

The statement noted that the House and Senate committees have been working on ideas to change the tax code and lower rates for years. The coming effort will build on the panels’ work, and include “efforts of the administration and input from other stakeholders.”

But the congressional committees will “take the lead and “begin producing legislation for the president to sign,” the parties said, adding that the panels’ shared goal is to “protect American jobs and make taxes simpler, fairer, and lower for hard-working American families.”

The statement laid out the Republicans’ goals, though it did not describe specific policy proposals to achieve them.

It called for “tax relief for American families,” saying that should be “at the heart” of the eventual GOP plan. The administration and Republican lawmakers also envision slashing rates for small businesses “so they can compete with larger ones” and for bigger companies “so they can compete with foreign ones.”

“The goal is a plan that reduces tax rates as much as possible, allows unprecedented capital expensing, places a priority on permanence, and creates a system that encourages American companies to bring back jobs and profits trapped overseas,” the statement read.

The eventual tax legislation will not include a proposal to move to a “new domestic consumption-based tax system,” the parties announced, adding that they are “confident” that “there is a viable approach for ensuring a level playing field between American and foreign companies and workers, while protecting American jobs and the U.S. tax base.”

The White House has promised for months that Trump would soon release specific policy proposals to better explain a one-page tax overhaul framework officials released earlier this year. It now appears that will not happen.

Like on health care, GOP members will have the pen and paper — not Trump and his team, despite his campaign pledges on both issues.

“Given our shared sense of purpose, the time has arrived for the two tax-writing committees to develop and draft legislation that will result in the first comprehensive tax reform in a generation,” the statement read.

“It will be the responsibility of the members of those committees to produce legislation that achieves the goals shared broadly within Congress, the Administration,” the parties wrote, “and by citizens who have been burdened for too long by an outdated tax system.”

