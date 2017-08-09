White House Aide Piles on McConnell Criticism

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., caught flak from a White House aide regarding his recent comments about expectations for Congress. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell continues to face a conservative backlash from comments he made earlier this week back home in Kentucky seeking to temper expectations about what Congress can and cannot achieve.

Following comments Tuesday by Fox News personality Sean Hannity excoriating the Kentucky Republican, Senior White House aide Dan Scavino Jr., used his personal Twitter account to lash out at McConnell Wednesday morning.

McConnell had told an audience at home in Kentucky that there had been some “excessive expectations” set by President Donald Trump about how quickly Congress could move his agenda.

“More excuses. @SenateMajLdr must have needed another 4 years — in addition to the 7 years — to repeal and replace Obamacare,” Scavino tweeted.

McConnell told guests at a Rotary Club event in Kentucky on Monday, “I think that the story line is that we haven’t done much is because, in part the president and others have set these early timelines about things need to be done by a certain point.”

McConnell said he found Congress’s reputation as a snailish chamber that hasn’t accomplished anything “extremely irritating.” Trump’s lack of insider understanding in politics led him — and his base — to believe key agenda items would get squared away more quickly than they have been, McConnell said.

“Our new president, of course, has not been in this line of work before,” McConnell said. “And I think he had excessive expectations about how quickly things happen in the democratic process.

“YOU are a WEAK, SPINELESS leader who does not keep his word,” the Fox News commentator tweeted at McConnell.

“[You] need to Retire,” Hannity said.

Griffin Connolly contributed to this story.

Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.