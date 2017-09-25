Weiner Faces up to 27 Months at Sentencing

Former Democratic Congressman Anthony Weiner exits federal court in Manhattan after pleading guilty in his sexting case in May. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images file photo)

Former New York Rep. Anthony Weiner could face up to 27 months in prison as he is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday.

Weiner pleaded guilty to transferring obscene material for sending sexually explicit messages to a 15-year-old girl.

Prosecutors also say he broke the law by asking the girl to perform sexual acts via Snapchat and Skype, The Associated Press reported.

Weiner’s conduct led to a federal investigation. Weiner’s wife Huma Abedin, an aide to Hillary Clinton, also announced she would leave Weiner.

The investigation led then-FBI Director James B. Comey to inform Congress that emails on discovered Weiner’s laptop were related to the investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server.

Clinton and Democrats believe Comey’s letter tipped the presidential election in favor of Donald Trump’s election.

Weiner resigned from Congress in 2011 after his first sexting scandal.

He attempted a political comeback in 2013 and ran for mayor of New York, but revelations that he had continued sending explicit messages doomed his campaign.

Weiner’s lawyers said he is receiving treatment and has apologized to the girl, who is a high school student in North Carolina.

But Weiner’s lawyers also said that the girl instigated contact to influence the 2016 election and write a book.

Prosecutors responded by saying that the girl’s intentions are irrelevant and that Weiner made similar statements about changing after his initial scandal in 2011, but continued messaging adult women.